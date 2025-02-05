Aerobatic Star Goulian On Board With Aura Aero Integral Line

Competition aerobatic pilot and airshow favorite Mike Goulian entered a partnership a few years ago with France-based Aura Aero to promote its Integral aircraft series in the U.S. Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Goulian has one example of the tailwheel Integral R in place, and is working with Aura Aero to achieve U.S. certification. Also on tap are the Integral S nosewheel version and the Integral E fully-electronic option.

Goulian told AVweb the Integral is based on the Mudry CAP10 aerobatic trainer, a wood-wing, fabric-covered two-place side-by-side aircraft with a sliding bubble canopy. The CAP10 (CAP = Constructions Aeronautiques Paris) was, itself, an outgrowth of the Piel Emeraude homebuilt, with elliptical wings. The manufacturer later introduced single-seat high-performance competition aerobatic aircraft, but the CAP10 was designed as an aerobatic trainer/sportplane that was also serviceable as cross-country transportation for two people with minimal baggage.

The composite-construction Integral is cast in the same role, but elevated. Goulian said, “For the U.S. market, our goal is to add niceties – Garmin G3X avionics, for example, and more attractive paint schemes.” In France, he said, the aeroclub system is not as demanding as personal ownership in the U.S. “Over there, you fly what’s available.” But to be successful in North America, the aim is to make the Integral “newer, prettier, and more modern.”

The Integral significantly bumps up the CAP10’s performance and mission-flexibility with a 210-hp Lycoming AEIO-390 engine (vs 180-hp for the CAP10), IFR avionics, 42-gallon fuel capacity for 530-nautical-mile range at 150 knots, and 66 pounds of luggage capacity with a total of 700 pounds’ useful load. As for aerobatics, Goulian said the airplane will be competitive in the Sportsman category, with +/- 8.5-g capability at competition weight. So it’s really designed as an IFR-capable traveling sportplane with a strong focus on aerobatics. It would also serve well in the upset-recovery training role.