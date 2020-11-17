French Jetman Vince Reffet Killed In Training Accident

Vince Reffet, who wowed the world early this year with spectacular jetpack flights from a pier in Dubai, was killed in a training accident on Tuesday, according to his team. “It is with unimaginable sadness that we announce the passing of Jetman pilot, Vincent Reffet, who died this morning during training in Dubai,” Jetman Dubai spokesman Abdulla Binhabtoor told AFP news. No details on the accident were immediately available but it took place at the team’s desert base outside of Dubai. “We are working closely with all relevant authorities,” Binhabtoor said in a statement referring to the investigation.
Along with Yves Rossi, Reffet, 36, was among a select few skydivers and wing pilots who have flown jet-powered carbon-fiber hard wings. Reffet’s version, as shown in the video here, was equipped with four small jet engines. Although public displays of jetpacks have typically launched from helicopters or aircraft, Reffet stunned the world by taking off from a pier in Dubai, hovering briefly at low altitude, and landing under jet power. He then took off again and soared over the city skyline before landing under a skydiving canopy.
Paul–As a pilot and skydiver, you are UNIQUELY QUALIFIED to comment on the problems and future of jet “hard wings” and “jet wingsuits” Most cannot even fathom the problems, challenges and opportunities–and potential solutions.
The aviation world is filled with “it’s right around the corner” promises that usually are dead ends. What demonstrated improvements would it take before you would fly either a rigid wing or jet wingsuit? Though I’m a former skydiver, and fly gliders, ultralights, and jets–I couldn’t even consider the logistical questions to ask–but YOU can. I’d be interested in your take on this relatively unexplored facet of flight.
Jim, I think I covered it earlier in the year. See the link in the story and here:
http://www.avweb.com/insider/dubai-jetman-history-on-the-fly/
Sad to hear, but not a big surprise – extreme sports have high risks, and sooner or later…
Not saying people shouldn’t do them. If they are aware of the risks (and doubtless he was), then power to them.