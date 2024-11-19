Future Hydrogen VTOL Flies Free
Vertiia is designed as a long-range, high speed VTOL.
The first free flight of an eVTOL that will be powered by hydrogen took place in Australia earlier this week. The Vertiia used battery power to do 50 vertical takeoffs and landings at AMSL Aero's Bankstown, New South Wales facility. It had been doing the same thing with a tether since last February. Future flights will use hydrogen and that's key to the marketability of the aircraft as a long-range eVTOL.
Touted as the “longest-range passenger-capable VTOL aircraft in the word” the Vertiia is expected to go 600 miles at 200 mph. Chief Engineer Andrew Moore said the aircraft was designed with Australia's unique needs in mind. "...it moves us closer to our goal of improving the lives of remote, rural and regional communities in Australia and the world,” he said. The company has accumulated 26 orders secured by deposits.