Future Hydrogen VTOL Flies Free

The first free flight of an eVTOL that will be powered by hydrogen took place in Australia earlier this week. The Vertiia used battery power to do 50 vertical takeoffs and landings at AMSL Aero's Bankstown, New South Wales facility. It had been doing the same thing with a tether since last February. Future flights will use hydrogen and that's key to the marketability of the aircraft as a long-range eVTOL.