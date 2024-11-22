G100UL Launches At Watsonville
A kickoff event featuring free STCs for based aircraft happens Nov. 23 at Watsonville Airport in California.
Watsonville Municipal Airport became the second California field to sell GAMI's G100UL high-octane unleaded fuel, and to kick it off it's offering incentives to based operators as well as those from neighboring fields. The full list of incentives is attached below, but those who keep their planes at Watsonville can get the required STC for free, including the necessary sign-off by an IA at the kickoff event on Saturday. To get the STC payment refunded they have to buy it by midnight Friday.
"This incentive is designed to equip as many aircraft on the field at KWVI as possible with the G100UL STCs and all you an early opportunity to begin operating your aircraft engine on lead-free high octane aviation gasoline," GAMI said in a letter to Watsonville operators. A month ago, Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose became the first to sell G100UL.