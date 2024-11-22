G100UL Launches At Watsonville

Watsonville Municipal Airport became the second California field to sell GAMI's G100UL high-octane unleaded fuel, and to kick it off it's offering incentives to based operators as well as those from neighboring fields. The full list of incentives is attached below, but those who keep their planes at Watsonville can get the required STC for free, including the necessary sign-off by an IA at the kickoff event on Saturday. To get the STC payment refunded they have to buy it by midnight Friday.