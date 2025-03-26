GAMA Adds Four New Members to Its Roster

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) announced four new members this week. Joining more than 150 original equipment manufacturers and other stakeholders are TAT Technologies as a Member; and Eve Air Mobility, Ascendance, and Electra as Associate Members.

TAT Technologies, founded in 1969, specializes in maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) services focused on auxiliary power units (APUs) and landing gear systems. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, TAT has a global presence in its field.

Eve Air Mobility, based in Melbourne, Florida, was founded in 2020 and is backed by Embraer. GAMA describes Eve Air as, “dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem across the globe.”

Based in France and founded in 2018, Ascendance develops and commercializes its Sterna hybrid-electric propulsion system and its Atea vertical takeoff and land (VTOL) aircraft (powered by the Sterna system.