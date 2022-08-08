GAMA Names 2022 Aviation Design Challenge Winners

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) has named the team from Cheektowaga, New York’s Erie 1 BOCES Harkness Career and Technical Center as the winner of its annual high school Aviation Design Challenge. Second place was awarded to a team from Raisbeck Aviation High School in Tukwila, Washington. According to GAMA, more than 65 high school teams representing 28 states participated in the 2022 challenge.

“It is inspiring to see teams from all over the country put forth such great effort into the Aviation Design Challenge,” said GAMA President and CEO Pete Bunce. “We are particularly proud of the work put forth by the teams from Harkness Career and Technical Center and Raisbeck Aviation High School and look forward to rewarding these teams with additional exceptional experiences which will continue to foster interest into all aspects of general aviation.”

Currently in its tenth year, GAMA’s Aviation Design Challenge provides the “Fly to Learn” curriculum to participating teams, who then apply what they have learned by modifying a virtual airplane design using X-Plane software. The teams compete in a virtual fly-off and are scored based on based on the aircraft’s performance parameters, a checklist of the steps involved in the demonstration flight and a video submission where the team summarizes what they have learned. The mission for the 2022 challenge was to modify a CubCrafters NX Cub to fly from Seattle, Washington, to Packwood, Washington, while efficiently delivering a maximum payload.

The prize for the first-place team includes a CubCrafters Manufacturing Experience, tours of Boeing and Signature Aviation facilities and demonstration flight opportunities. The second-place team will receive a Redbird Flight Simulations STEM Lab. The GAMA Aviation Design Challenge is sponsored by companies including Boeing, Bombardier, Cirrus Aircraft, CubCrafters, Embraer, Garmin, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Hartzell Propeller, Jet Aviation, Pratt & Whitney Canada, Redbird Flight Simulations, Signature Aviation, Textron Aviation and Wipaire.