GAMA Raises MOSAIC Safety Concerns

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association says it supports almost everything about the proposed Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) initiative but isn’t convinced the FAA has properly considered the risks of one of its main proposals. In its comments on the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the organization, which represents about 150 OEMs, parts and subsystem manufacturers and other industry associations, said it doesn’t think the safety record of the existing Light Sport category is enough to support the increased complexity and size of aircraft that will qualify under MOSAIC.
Under MOSAIC, aircraft will have no weight limits but the proposed clean stall speed of 54 knots will effectively cap aircraft size at about 3,000 pounds. They will also be allowed to have a top speed of up to 250 knots and include “complex” features. That compares to the current Light Sport limitations of 1320 pounds and 125 knots. “When all the proposals to increase size and remove or reduce limitations are taken together, there are areas regarding new and complex design and operation of light-sport aircraft that are not fully supported by current operational safety data and require additional consideration and understanding on how FAA intends to implement with the appropriate mitigations for risk,” the organization said in its comments, which run 38 pages and contain dozens of recommendations.
GAMA said its members did not reach consensus on what to do about that but some themes emerged. One is to split the category into two “in which proven, conventional ‘simple to design and simple to build’ has no limitations and a complex or high-risk design or operation that is subject to certain limitations.” The limitations might include speed limits or prohibiting their use for “high volume” operations like “aerial work, flight training, IMC, night, etc.” Another idea is to have different standards for “certitude robustness” for “simple” and “complex” and “recreational” and “high volume” operations.
GAMA also suggests a resurrection of sorts for the Primary Category as way of standardizing the certification approach in the eyes of the rest of the world and opening the U.S. for importation of foreign aircraft that meet MOSAIC standards. It noted Icon Aircraft recently certified its Light Sport A5 amphibian in the Primary Category so it can export the plane to other countries, most of which don’t have a category equivalent to Light Sport. It says the tinkering with the Primary Category should be a “future initiative” while noting that some MOSAIC specs are actually more liberal than those in the Primary Category, which logically should be a higher level of certification. Alternatively, it says the FAA could just scrap the Primary Category when MOSAIC is implemented.
Hmm! Could GAMA’s safety concerns be motivated by a desire to protect their existing market share in larger aircraft? Asking for a friend.
Look at Page 7 of the GAMA comments. This is what they really propose.
These limitations could be in the design to reduce complexity such
imposing a max operating speed of 120 or 180 knots, or in occupancy to 2 seats to reduce
fatality risk; or in operations by prohibiting high-volume operations such as aerial work,
flight training, IMC, night, etc.
LSA aircraft already are offered in flight training. So they want to cut back further.
They do want 2 seats. … The Primary Category has produced nothing since 1991. The certified world has only aircraft that stay the same once produced. Parts cost what for certified aircraft? … compared to Light Sport?
I can sympathize with the idea that a Sport Pilot might not be experienced enough to fly a 3,000 pound 250 kt complex aircraft. However, the streamlined part 23 certification process for light sport aircraft is a good thing for lower prices and more modern technology. I’ve flown light sport taildraggers and compared to my Maule, they are a lot flimsier. Weight increases from a stronger airframe would improve safety and handling in strong winds. More modern technology would definitely improve safety. Maybe the focus of MOSAIC to solve this problem should be directed at the Sport Pilot certificate rather than aircraft certification. Additional required endorsements for high performance, complex and technically advanced aircraft might be the way to go.
I agree that there should be accompanying changes to the Sport Pilot certificate to allow such pilots to fly what really are no longer “light sport aircraft”.
AAOPA and EAA propose a Sport Pilot would only fly larger faster aircraft with endorsement. … as would a private pilot flying a complex high performance aircraft. There is a check gate.
Not dissimilar to requiring a high performance endorsement for a PPL.
I noticed some interesting things in the GAMA comment. Here’s an example of one that they used to justify increasing the VS1 stall speed:
(Vs2 / Vs1)^2 * W1 = W2
((58/56)^2)(3100) = 3325 lb
Does anyone else see the error? I’ll give you a hint, the math is correct. It is in the values of the variables. The GAMA comment has a number of these basic factual errors in it. Another one was even copied and pasted in the article above. Did you spot it?
Normally I wouldn’t care about this kind of stuff, but GAMA is basing arguments to the FAA about the changes they would like to make to MOSAIC based on these simple factual errors. The actual answer to the equation above with the correct values should be 3,461 lbs. The whole comment reads like an essay from a student that waited until the night before the assignment was due to begin working on it and only read the Cliff Notes of the work the essay was supposed to be about.
I’d like to read the full text of GAMA’s comments but it appears that the links to the FAA site for comments is no longer. Anyone have the comments saved off someplace?
Jonathan, you are correct.
(Vs2 / Vs1)^2 * W1 = W2
((58/56)^2)(3100) = 3325 lb
(58/56)*(58/56)*(3100)=3325.3827
(58/54)*(58/54)*(3100)=3576.2689
(58/54)*(58/54)*(3000)=3460.9053
Yes interesting point.
120 kts in the current regs (if memory serves, that is… I’m getting older by the minute).
The FAA should vacate the GAMA submission in its entirety due to blatant disregard for enabling peer review by pilots/aircraft owners and blantantly seeking to protect its members personal interests for financial gain. To submit an 11th hour extensive 35 page document iand preventing public comments on the document should be seen for what it is. Image the government promulgating regulation without the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking process. The actions of GAMA are unethical and GAMA should be penalized accordingly vacating its submission in its entirety.
Hi, Robert! You may not know this, but the intent of the NPRM process is for all interested parties to comment on a proposed rule, irrespective of their actual level of expertise. The FAA regulatory staff will read through all of the comments and evaluate them for applicability and usefulness. That saves all of us from having to do so! What a relief that is, as over 1300 comments in all were submitted!
All of the comments on the MOSAIC rule are published at https://www.regulations.gov/docket/FAA-2023-1377/comments. Though the comment period closed on Monday, I encourage you and everyone else who’s interested to go see what was offered!
Have a great day!
Robert Elves & Raf Sierra, both excellent points
That’s disappointing about GAMA. I agree with Jonathon Payne and Robert Elves concerns about the manner of the comments. Truthfully, a late submission does not automatically mean it’s malicious – perhaps they just wanted to take as long as possible to consider as many angles, but to then include obvious problems after having so long to get their arguments accurate, is sad and uninspiring with regards to their products.
I’ve looked at the safety record of Special Light Sport Aircraft (SLSAs), the planes sold ready-to-fly. The accident rate was high in the early years (not many aircraft, so statistics are skewed) but since ~2016, the rate is roughly the same as the Cessna 152.
For such a new class of airplane, there are a lot of old wives’ tales about SLSAs. Yes, there are more accidents involving winds than the Cessna 152…but it about the same percentage of accidents as the Cessna 172. And SLSAs have a lower rate of loss of directional control on landing than either of the Cessnas.
Any feel for what difference was tricycle to tricycle only? Also, any feel for what exactly is the culprit?
You would have to think anything truly modern would have better stall behavior. At the same time, the rules were made with apparent belief that crash worthiness was not much of a factor.
Out of 417 SLSA accidents from 2006 to 2021, only 40 were taildraggers.
Out of SLSA accidents, 62.5% were due to pilot miscontrol. Out of Cessna 172 accidents, 60% were due to that cause, and 55% of the Cessna 152s. Differences aren’t that much. Pilots of the SLSA did tend to be more experienced.
About 11% of the SLSA accidents involved inadvertent stalls (this is with no other issues, such as an engine failure) vs. 9% for the Cessna 172s. Again, not that significant of a difference.
17% of the SLSA accidents featured wind issues to the point where the NTSB investigator mentioned them, vs. 16% of the 172s.
Most of the SLSAs mounted the very reliable Rotax 912 engine. About 2.9% of their accidents were due to engine mechanical issues, vs. 3.3% for the Cessna 172s and 7.7% for the Cessna 152s.
I am very disappointed with GAMA, although this was predictable. It’s sad and embarrasing. Plus it tells the country that this is just another crony organization protecting the overpriced manufacturers. There is a reason why EVERY major innovation in light planes seems to come out of Europe, while here in the U.S. we get nothing but new paint schemes and upgraded seat cushions for the same old overpriced GA planes. Thant’s my rant of the day. I just hoped MOSAIC would not be blocked and delayed, but it was wishful thinking.
I’m growing quite tired of the bias against SLSA and sport pilots in general. The GA community loves to tout their PPL as a “holier than thou” attitude which does absolutely zero good for aviation. Truth be told, some SLSA airplanes are more difficult to manage than a typical 172 “land o matic” and require more training than your typical certificated aircraft. Further, no one is buzzing through the 20hr SPT at 20 hours unless you have previous flight training. The excuses are getting old, and this is nothing more than an attempt to block legislation to line the pockets of aircraft manufacturers.
We need flying solutions. Pricing is WAY out of control. If GA is going to stick around, we needs ways for people to either still be able to fly or get in at a reasonable price point.
GAMA is not helping.
My contention is that GAMA waited until the last minute BECAUSE they did not want any outside comments or review by other MOSAIC stakeholders. Their philosophy is that the last voice you hear in a debate is usually the one you remember. FAA take notice.
It is logical and now obvious that GAMA will oppose the MOSAIC we want and need. My question is: How can we retaliate against GAMA? At the least, I hope EAA and AOPA with call Textron–sorry, I meant GAMA–out for what they are and what they are doing.
Here is a link to the comments.
Read the comments from AOPA and EAA, also Streamligned Designs and Van’s Aircraft which are the chairs of ASTM F37 which writes the means of compliance for MOSAIC.
Unfortunately a good picnic is occasionally invaded by a skunk.