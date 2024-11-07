Game Composites Introduces GB2 Stormbird For Aerial Firefighting

Arkansas-based Game Composites announced plans to produce a next-generation single engine air tanker known as the GB2 Stormbird.

In a recent press release, Game Composites described the GB2 Stormbird as an all-composite, two-seat, low-wing aircraft designed explicitly for aerial firefighting. The GB2 is engineered to carry up to 1,200 gallons of fire retardant and reach speeds exceeding 200 knots.

Crafted from lightweight carbon fiber, the GB2 promises to deliver outstanding strength, speed, and payload capacity. With an estimated empty weight of 6,000 pounds and a maximum takeoff weight of 19,000 pounds, the aircraft is designed to carry a useful load more than twice its own weight—enhancing its effectiveness in firefighting operations.

The GB2 includes a tandem two-seat design, ensuring it can easily accommodate a second crew member or an observer, while its composite materials offer superior corrosion resistance.

The GB2 was designed by Philipp Steinbach, creator of the GB1 Gamebird, which the company touts as the “only FAA-certified two seat airplane manufactured in the U.S. capable of unlimited aerobatics.” The company recently celebrated another significant milestone with the delivery of its 100th GB1 aircraft.