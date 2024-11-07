NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Game Composites Introduces GB2 Stormbird For Aerial Firefighting

The GB2 Stormbird is an all-composite, two-seat air tanker designed for aerial firefighting.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

Image: Gamebird

Arkansas-based Game Composites announced plans to produce a next-generation single engine air tanker known as the GB2 Stormbird.

In a recent press release, Game Composites described the GB2 Stormbird as an all-composite, two-seat, low-wing aircraft designed explicitly for aerial firefighting. The GB2 is engineered to carry up to 1,200 gallons of fire retardant and reach speeds exceeding 200 knots.  

Crafted from lightweight carbon fiber, the GB2 promises to deliver outstanding strength, speed, and payload capacity. With an estimated empty weight of 6,000 pounds and a maximum takeoff weight of 19,000 pounds, the aircraft is designed to carry a useful load more than twice its own weight—enhancing its effectiveness in firefighting operations.

The GB2 includes a tandem two-seat design, ensuring it can easily accommodate a second crew member or an observer, while its composite materials offer superior corrosion resistance.

The GB2 was designed by Philipp Steinbach, creator of the GB1 Gamebird, which the company touts as the “only FAA-certified two seat airplane manufactured in the U.S. capable of unlimited aerobatics.”  The company recently celebrated another significant milestone with the delivery of its 100th GB1 aircraft.

Game Composites said flight testing for the GB2 prototype is set to begin in late 2025, with initial deliveries anticipated in 2026. Full FAA type certification is expected to be achieved by 2027.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
Pilot Ignored Night Takeoff Warning In Fatal Catalina Crash
Aviation NewsPilot Ignored Night Takeoff Warning In Fatal Catalina CrashAmelia Walsh
Archer Inks Deal With Soracle To Bring Electric Air Taxis To Japan
Aviation NewsArcher Inks Deal With Soracle To Bring Electric Air Taxis To JapanAmelia Walsh
California Flight School Using Swift 100R In Its 172s
Aviation NewsCalifornia Flight School Using Swift 100R In Its 172sRuss Niles
Unleaded Swift UL94 Now Available At KMYF In San Diego
Aviation NewsUnleaded Swift UL94 Now Available At KMYF In San DiegoMark Phelps
USAF Warns New Aircraft Might Cost Too Much
Aviation NewsUSAF Warns New Aircraft Might Cost Too MuchMark Phelps
FAA Seeks Input On UAS Integration Issues
Aviation NewsFAA Seeks Input On UAS Integration IssuesMark Phelps