GAMI Responds To Cirrus G100UL Service Advisory

General Aviation Modifications Inc. says it will issue a detailed response to Cirrus Aircraft’s recent service advisory discouraging the use of GAMI’s G100UL unleaded fuel in its SR series aircraft. In a statement to AVweb, GAMI said the service advisory appears to be linked to a single incident in which the sealant used in the fuel tank had unbonded in a company aircraft that had been fueled with G100UL. GAMI says there are indications the unbonded sealant had nothing to do with the fuel but because the tank was not inspected before the unleaded fuel was introduced there’s no way to prove whether the fuel was a factor. In its service advisory, Cirrus said the materials compatibility of the fuel is “inconclusive.”
GAMI also noted that the fuel has been used in other aircraft with the same sealant with no issues. “GAMI’s SR22 has had G100UL in the fuel tanks for most of the last 14 years. Recently, Cirrus engineers and management inspected the interior of those tanks, in person, using a borescope and found no evidence of any debonding by any of the factory applied sealant in that aircraft,” the company said in its statement.
GAMI is also disputing Cirrus’s claim that use of G100UL voids the warranties on engines supplied by Lycoming and Continental and used in its aircraft. The engine warranties both state that they will not cover damage from the use of “non-approved fuel” but GAMI noted the FAA has approved G100UL for all models of Lycoming and Continental gasoline engines. AVweb has contacted Lycoming and Continental for clarification on warranty coverage for engines using G100UL.
I’ve never heard of 100VLL so I looked it up at:
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Avgas
It says that TOTAL avgas production is just 0.14% of total motor fuel produced (1.4 gal of avgas for every 1000 total gallons of fuel) at 180 million gallons in 2024. Blue 100LL has 0.56 g/L of TEL (half of the green version). 100VLL only reduces that down to 0.45 g/L. And for these tiny (relative) numbers we’re worried about PAFI / EAGLE. So every gallon of G100UL or equivalent only removes ~1/2 gram of lead/gallon. Figure how far your airplane can fly on one gallon; that’s that area you’re spewing 1/2 gram of lead on !!!
Now I am bored with this whole lead thing.
Note that the spec, for TEL in 100LL is a range of 0.28 to 0.53 g/l.
So, the ‘spewing’ could be 1/2 of the 1/2 gram.
I’d be interested in knowing how little TEL could be used and still maintain the 100/130 octane rating ?
I have been unable to find any info on this.!
BTW the min. spec is only in the Exxon spec for 100LL.
None of the other suppliers list a min. amount of TEL.?
Hmmm, based on the contact with lead in handling, cleaning, spills, and operating an aircraft, I could appreciate that it would be nice to be rid of it forever. Sure we’re not carpeting the skies with clouds if lead, but cleaning the lead fouling on plugs not my favorite pastime. But I fully recognize I have significant cognitive issues, possibly from 70 years of kead exposure?
I guess with all of these “Chem Trails” flying overhead the fear that your Cirrus is “spraying” those lead poisons up in the “cirrus levels” and it is raining down on our “children”. You have to use “buzz” words in a story or the “masses” won’t understand. You and your actual math, that will never be understood.
Funny … I WAS gonna say just that … spewing on the ‘children’ but held back 🙂
my new IO550 is still under it’s 2 year warranty. An email from Mr. Cateli Product Support Representative Continental Aero “The use of fuels that are not approved for your engine, will void your warranty”. Continental M-O Table 7-2 Authorized Fuels by Engine Model does not have G100UL listed.
With any change in the status quo, there is going to some unexpected results. But fear of the unknown is no reason not to try. Until GAMI g100UL is in wide use, there will always be questions. We need real in service data. In God we trust, everyone else bring data.
Cirrus should be promoting this fuel just like Rotax does because lead causes lots of engine damage, according to Rotax. It might reduce the cost to warranty their product.
For the sake of all that is holy; please give me unleaded 100LL.
That’s all I need in my Grumman and it would be CHEAPER than even 100LL. Give us private pilots that at least.