GE Aerospace To Open Service Technology Acceleration Center

GE Aerospace has announced plans to develop a new site aimed at advancing inspection repair and overhaul technology for aviation service shops. According to the company, the Services Technology Acceleration Center (STAC) will be “dedicated to developing engine services technologies and work processes.” The facility will also be used as a training center for GE Aerospace service technologies and a customer education center.

“This investment is a testament to GE’s continued commitment to advance our leading services technology portfolio,” said Russell Stokes, GE Aerospace commercial engines and services president and CEO. “We are creating a new, dedicated space to develop automation and robotics technologies that we can distribute at our Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul shops at scale and a different speed.”

STAC will be located in Springdale, Ohio, approximately 5 miles from the GE Aerospace’s headquarters in Cincinnati. The 85,000-square-foot facility represents a $14 million investment for the company. GE noted that it plans to bring 50 salaried positions to STAC over the next two years.