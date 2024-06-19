Ginter Named Air Safety Institute Head

AOPA has named current VP of Airports and State Advocacy Mike Ginter as the new head of the Air Safety Institute. Ginter replaces Richard McSpadden, who was killed in a plane crash in Lake Placid, New York, earlier this year. Like McSpadden, who led the Air Force Thunderbirds, Ginter is a retired military pilot. He retired as a Navy captain after 27 years as a naval aviator. He now owns a Bonanza and a Cessna 172 that is being used by his wife Donna for flight training.
“Mike is an active flyer who understands the real-world challenges GA pilots face,” said AOPA President and CEO Mark Baker. “His down-to-earth approach to making every flight safer resonates with pilots of all experience levels.” Ginter said he plans to continue the legacy of the organization. “It’s important to meet pilots where they are with practical tools and information they can really use, and no organization does that better than ASI,” he said.
I believe Mcspadden was killed in that Cardinal crash in 2023; October 1st 2023 or thereabouts.
Best of luck to Mike Ginter in his new role.
Congrats Mike in your new role. McSpadden is terribly missed, and undoubtedly some big shoes to fill, but you will do fine to honor Richard’s legacy.