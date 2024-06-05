Glider Pilot Bails Out, Dies After Parachute Fails

Canadian authorities are investigating the death of a glider pilot whose parachute failed after he bailed out of the aircraft while competing in the Canadian National Soaring Championships. Kerry Stevenson, 65, of Calgary, was flying near there May 29 when something went wrong. “The pilot ejected from the aircraft, attempted to deploy a parachute and unfortunately succumbed to the injuries because of the failed parachute deployment,” said Jason Acker, president of the Alberta Soaring Council. “Clearly, something catastrophic happened and motivated the pilot to take that heroic decision to leave the airplane.”
The chain of events occurred about 1:30 p.m. local time about 12 miles southwest of Calgary. Stevenson was a well-known and respected pilot who was an instructor and former president at the Cu Nim Gliding Club, which was hosting the competition. The club said Stevenson “helped shape the flying careers of many Cu Nim glider pilots over many years as a reliable and supportive flight instructor and shaped the club as a long-serving past president.” The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
This is most tragic on all levels.
Obviously well trained, current, and well versed in sail planes with experience behind him and there will be more facts to come as the official investigation gets underway as to why he bailed and as to why his chute did not deploy.
Glider failure. Parachute failure.
This is a rather unlikely chain of events. I’ll be interested in the TSB and medical reports.
Didn’t deploy or didn’t have time/altitude to deploy? Or deployed early and got tangled up in the glider?
An entanglement would be a story in itself – and could not have occurred had the chute failed to deploy.
These are definitely very important questions. I am also an skydiver, and knowing how parachutes and their containers are designed, inspected, and packed, I KNOW that a parachute will come out of the container and deploy. The cause of a parachute failure usually is the result of not having enough altitude to deploy completely or deployment from an unstable position.
This can lead to an entanglement of the suspension lines with each other or with the person. On rare occasions, an unstable deployment can generate excessive g-loads on the body that have resulted in fatal whiplash injuries to the neck or a torn aorta.
So sorry to read of this accident. I did not know Kerry but have known and towed glider pilots like him and have the utmost respect for them. Experienced glider pilots like Kerry know things about aerodynamics of which powered airplane only pilots have no concept. Losing one of these is a loss not only to his local community but to the entire wider soaring community and all of aviation.
Russ, any info about the status of the glider, where it came down or perhaps its tail number? And since it happened in Canada, what authority is responsible for posting preliminary accident reports? This info could help us all find out a bit more about the whole thing.
Transportation Safety Board is the investigating agency and the glider came down in the same general area that the body was found. I haven’t been able to find a registration for the glider.
Even though I’m a pilot, I’m afraid of heights unless I have an airplane strapped to my butt. I cannot imagine a more grizzly way to go. Hopefully, he blacked out or died of a heart attack before the sudden stop?
Same here. Remember it’s not really a fear of heights. It’s a fear of falling. I get nowhere near the edge of a roof edge on a roof bar on top of a building and try and look down just as an example. When people get to know me and my fear of heights, they cannot connect the dots on how any pilot can be afraid of heights. Like you said, strap something that flies on me that I can control, and I’m good looking down at the ground far below when not looking at the instrument panel or out front for traffic!
The falling isn’t a big deal. It’s the landing that concerns me.
An old parachuting saying states that: “out of a 10,000 feet jump, it is the last 1/2 inch that hurts the most.”
It is completely understandable sensation. I am also a skydiver and opening the aircraft door at 3,500 AGL on my first jump was very unnerving.
You can rid yourself of that fear with a little meditative mental imagery. I used to feel a little panic as the earth departed my peripheral vision on climb out or when transitioning to IMC. My first jump on a static line was pure horror. Now I can focus more on getting my scan started and running checklists. I’m fairly jaded about alot of these things but it works.
It is completely understandable. The fear of heights or falling is part of our ‘hardwired” protective mechanisms. Jumping out of an airplane, even in an emergency situation, is an unnatural action from that perspective. However, there is also a hierarchy to these protective fears. In general, the fear of being burned alive is stronger than the fear of heights. A majority of people would rather jump out of a building (or aircraft) than dying by fire (World Trade Center, September 11, 2001 is just one of many sad examples).
“ejected” Since when have gliders had ejection seats?
Do you know that there is a company out there that makes a pneumatic ejection seat for sailplanes? So it isn’t out of the question. However, he could also have been “ejected” by forces of an out of control aircraft, so there’s that….
A common problem throughout the gliding community is keeping parachutes up to date!
I don’t know about your community but in the North East, our club always does a group repack every spring just before the season gets going. 180 day repack cycle is on our minds and I don’t know anyone who willfully disregards this regulation.
If there is a problem with keeping parachutes up to date then such a problem is also a major safety and regulatory non-compliance violation. Parachutes are life-saving devices as defined by FAA regulations. Inspection and repack every 180 days by an FAA-certified parachute rigger is mandatory. This typically cost $100 or less. If the root of the problem is finding an appropriately-certified rigger, you can reach out to the nearest US Parachute Association (USPA) member skydiving facility. They will either have their own riggers on-site or know where to find one. A list of USPA-member skydiving facilities is available at their website: uspa.org
The 180 day reserve repack cycle is a US regulation. Since this accident happened in Canada, I wonder if anyone knows the repack cycle rule in Canada.
For the most part and because of the U.S.-Canada bilateral agreements for aviation safety, the regulations of both countries mirror each other. Therefore, I suspect the regulatory requirements are the same.
I would be shocked, shocked I tell you, to hear of aviation folks cheating on regulations to save a buck!
Hopefully the one that fails to get his parachute properly packed is the only one dying due to consequences of his inactions.
I will not digress as to the riggers that are not as diligent as they might be, based on the probability that their product will not be required.
FYI, I own parachutes for my Gamebird. I just had them repacked at a local skydive airport. The rigger told me that he has 447 “saves”. That is 447 times the skydivers main parachute failed and the reserve (packed by the rigger) saved that person’s life.
My wife asked me why we don’t have a reserve parachute. I told her the primary let down device is the airplane, the parachute IS the reserve.
So the fact that this person’s parachute didn’t save his life appears to not be that unusual. I’ve had two close friends (both military trained jumpers) die in civilian parachute accidents.
Of course, this story needs more details as the aircraft malfunction and attempted bail out.
So what would make me bail out?
Uncontrollable engine fire
Structural damage
Uncontrollable flight control malfunction
Loss of power over rugged terrain
Unable to recover from a spin
Others?
Collision with another glider while thermalling.