Global Medical Response Orders 21 Airbus Helicopters

Global Medical Response (GMR) has placed a firm order for 21 Airbus helicopters with options for 23 additional aircraft. The order, which is part of an ongoing fleet expansion for GMR, includes aircraft from Airbus’ H125, H130 and H135 families. GMR has taken delivery of 15 Airbus helicopters from previous orders over the past 18 months.

“We fly a variety of Airbus products, but the main thing they have in common—and the most important thing we look for in our critical care transport solutions—is reliability,” said GMR Alliances Group President Rob Hamilton. “With the addition of these new aircraft, our fleet grows stronger and more capable to save lives when it matters most.”

In addition to medical transportation, GMR provides industrial, residential and wildland fire services. The company currently employs more than 38,000 people and operates a fleet of around 350 rotorcraft and 113 fixed-wing aircraft. One of the largest medical transport companies in the world, GMR brands include American Medical Response (AMR), Rural Metro Fire, Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Med-Trans Corporation, AirMed International and Guardian Flight.