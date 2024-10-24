Global Transport Workers Take Stand Against Single-Pilot Operations

This week, the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) took a stand against single pilot operations in commercial airlines.

ITF, which represents transport workers worldwide, joined the Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA) and several other organizations in voicing its opposition for any efforts to diminish the existing crew complement requirements. The organization pledged to utilize all available resources to advocate against safety regulators approving such measures.

“Some aircraft manufacturers are designing airliners to be flown with only one pilot on the flight deck during the cruise portion of the flight, and eventually with zero pilots,” said Capt. Jason Ambrosi, ALPA president. “This profit-over-safety scheme is actually being supported by some aviation safety regulators and airlines, contrary to the highest standard of aviation safety. Global transportation workers are standing in solidarity against this effort to undermine workers’ rights and safe skies.”

ITF’s push for two pilots in the flight deck comes on the heels of an ITF survey in which a majority of the public is strongly opposed to single-pilot and fully autonomous airline operations. ITF’s survey indicated that 76 percent of respondents expressed discomfort flying on a plane without a pilot on board.