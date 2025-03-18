Groups Back Trump’s Pick For FAA

Aviation groups are endorsing President Donald Trump's nomination of Bryan Bedford as FAA administrator. As we reported earlier, Bedford, the CEO of Republic Airlines, has broad support as Trump's pick and doesn't appear to trigger any red flags for Senate approval. National Air Transportation Association President Curt Castagna said Bedford's long career in the industry will serve him well. "NATA welcomes Bryan Bedford’s nomination as FAA Administrator. As a private pilot with commercial ratings and a seasoned executive in the airline industry, Bedford has firsthand knowledge of aviation operations, safety regulations, and workforce dynamics," Castagna said. "Bedford’s direct experience dealing with pressing issues facing the FAA, such as pilot training standards, workforce shortages, and technological upgrades, makes him well-suited for the role."

The Regional Airline Association threw its endorsement behind Bedford, who has been an influential figure in their organization for more than 20 years. Association President Faye Malarkey Black said his focus on safety at Republic and at the association has had a lasting impact. "He cultivated a safety culture that permeates every aspect of the airline, where people on the front lines of the airline are empowered, every day, to make the right choice for safety,” said RAA President & CEO Faye Malarkey Black. “As an RAA Board member, Bryan never shied away from doing the right thing, even when it meant following a more challenging path. Today, our aviation system is safe, but every aspect is straining and in need of deep repair. I can think of no better person than Bryan to take up the mantle of leadership at the FAA and set course for a stronger, safer tomorrow.”