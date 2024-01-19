Hal And Sandy Shevers Retire At Sporty’s

Hal Shevers, founder of world-renowned Sporty’s Pilot Shop, is retiring along with his wife, Sandy, after more than six decades in the business.

“Throughout his tenure, Hal spearheaded Sporty’s evolution from a small pilot shop into a respected global aviation brand, offering a vast array of aviation products, online courses, and educational resources,” Sporty’s said in a press release. “Under his guidance, Sporty’s became synonymous with innovation, quality, and reliability, catering to the needs of both seasoned pilots and aviation enthusiasts alike. Hal’s commitment to providing top-notch customer service and cutting-edge aviation technology has earned Sporty’s a well-deserved reputation as a trusted and respected authority in aviation.”

According to Sporty’s, Hal’s retirement marks the next phase of his transition from the business. In recent years he has been stepping away from daily operations and spending more time in Florida with his wife, Sandy.

Among his many achievements was transforming Clermont County Airport (I69), in Cincinnati, Ohio, into a premiere general aviation hub. Hal spearheaded facility improvements, attracted top companies, created a prestigious flight school and established a partnership with the University of Cincinnati for an exceptional flight training academy, as detailed in the company announcement.

While Sporty’s calls his retirement the “end of an era,” the company says Hal’s guidance has laid a solid groundwork for continued success.