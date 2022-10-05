Hartzell Propeller Will Be Highly Visible At NBAA-BACE This Month

Hartzell Propeller will be highly visible at this year’s National Business Aviation Association’s NBAA-BACE trade show, running Oct. 18 – 20, in Orlando, Florida. In addition to having one of its swept-airfoil five-blade structural composite propellers for Daher’s TBM 700/800 and 900 series aircraft on display at its booth, Hartzell will also be displaying a specially designed five-blade carbon fiber Hartzell prop for Pilatus’s PC-12 single-engine turboprop series.

But the Hartzell display (Booth 4443, for those planning to attend) isn’t the only place you’ll see their products. Six airframe manufacturers who use Hartzell props for original equipment will be displaying their aircraft at the show. They include examples of an Aviat Aircraft Husky, Cirrus Aircraft SR22, Daher TBM960 and Kodiak, Pilatus Business Aircraft PC-12, Piper Aircraft M500-600, and Textron Aviation Beechcraft King Air.

In addition, business aircraft modifications specialists Blackhawk Aerospace and Raisbeck Engineering, which specialize in increasing performance, in part, by using Hartzell-designed props, will be exhibiting at NBAA-BACE.

Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge said, “Our OEM and aftermarket modifier customers are a who’s who of the business aircraft industry and lead the way when it comes to higher performing turboprop and piston aircraft.”