‘Operation Helo’ Aids Victims Of Hurricane Helene

CNN reported earlier this week that Operation Helo, a group of about 100 helicopter pilots and operators, has flown some 400 sorties in North Carolina supporting victims of Hurricane Helene. Formed just last week, Operation Helo’s mission is to deliver essential supplies, such as diapers, food, and medicine to hard-hit remote areas of the state, as well as conducting search and rescue operations and medical evacuations.

Some 90 rotorcraft are part of Operation Helo, according to co-founder Matt McSwain. He said, “We’re doing the best we can to deep these people alive.” The group’s website reads, “Our mission is simple: when disaster strikes, we fly.”

Operation Helo’s website reported the group is in need of specific relief assets that can be delivered to its base at Hickory (NC) Regional Airport, including: hot hands, bleed stop or quick clot, medical tape, Ace wraps, IV fluids, bug spray, liquid IV, insulin, tourniquets, IV starter kits, steroids, small foam coolers, baby aspirin, glucose tabs, chlorine tabs, water test strips, linens and sheets, and Epipens.