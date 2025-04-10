Helicopter Crashes In Hudson River (Updated)

Five passengers and the pilot were killed when their sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near New York City on Thursday afternoon. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the passengers were Spanish tourists.

Emergency reports of the downed aircraft came in shortly after 3 p.m., with officials confirming fatalities. All individuals were recovered from the 50-degree waters.

According to Flightradar24, based on ADS-B data and the location of search-and-rescue (SAR) activity, the aircraft involved was likely a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV. Footage of the incident has since begun circulating on X.