HondaJet Hits Car, Five Dead
HondaJet overran runway on takeoff according to reports.
Five people died in the collision of a HondaJet with a car in Mesa, Arizona about 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The plane was reportedly taking off from Falcon Field when it overran the runway and crashed into the car on street bordering the airport. There were five people on the aircraft but it's not clear if all the victims were on the plane or if any were in the car. This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are released.
The FAA issued the following statement: A Honda HA-420 jet crashed at Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, Arizona, around 4:40 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The aircraft struck a vehicle outside of the airport property. Five people were on board the plane. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.