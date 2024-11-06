HondaJet Hits Car, Five Dead

Five people died in the collision of a HondaJet with a car in Mesa, Arizona about 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The plane was reportedly taking off from Falcon Field when it overran the runway and crashed into the car on street bordering the airport. There were five people on the aircraft but it's not clear if all the victims were on the plane or if any were in the car. This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are released.