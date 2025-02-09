Honeywell Splits In Three, Forms Standalone Aviation Company

Honeywell announced it's splitting its huge company into three separate entities including one that concentrates on aviation. The company, described as one of the U.S.'s last big conglomerates, will divide into aviation, automation and advanced materials businesses. The decision came after pressure from an activist investor, Elliot Management, bought $5 billion in stock late last year. Bombardier, which signed a $17 billion deal to develop and buy avionics, engines and satellite communications systems for its long-range business jets last year, applauded the move. "I think having more focus is never a bad thing," said Bombardier CEO Eric Martel.