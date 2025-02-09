NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

Honeywell Splits In Three, Forms Standalone Aviation Company

Honeywell supplies everything from APUs to navigation systems for business jets and airliners.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Honeywell Photo

Honeywell announced it's splitting its huge company into three separate entities including one that concentrates on aviation. The company, described as one of the U.S.'s last big conglomerates, will divide into aviation, automation and advanced materials businesses. The decision came after pressure from an activist investor, Elliot Management, bought $5 billion in stock late last year. Bombardier, which signed a $17 billion deal to develop and buy avionics, engines and satellite communications systems for its long-range business jets last year, applauded the move. "I think having more focus is never a bad thing," said Bombardier CEO Eric Martel.

Analysts say the aviation company should be worth about $104 billion. The aerospace division has been Honeywell's most profitable and accounted for about 40 percent of the company's revenue. It sells a wide range of products for business jets and airliners. The split should be complete in late 2026.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
NTSB Silent On Black Hawk’s ADS-B Status
Aviation NewsNTSB Silent On Black Hawk’s ADS-B StatusRuss Niles
Re-Engined Philippine Mars Lands In San Francisco (Updated)
Aviation NewsRe-Engined Philippine Mars Lands In San Francisco (Updated)Russ Niles
Ten Dead In Alaska Caravan Crash
Aviation NewsTen Dead In Alaska Caravan CrashRuss Niles
Cirrus Tells Owners Not To Use Unleaded Fuel
Aviation NewsCirrus Tells Owners Not To Use Unleaded FuelRuss Niles
B-29 Bombers To Return To AirVenture 2025
Aviation NewsB-29 Bombers To Return To AirVenture 2025Amelia Walsh
Aviation Coalition Pledges Commitment To Safety
Aviation NewsAviation Coalition Pledges Commitment To SafetyAmelia Walsh