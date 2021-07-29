I Hart Flying Scholarships Boosted by Phillips 66 Ramp Up

The I Hart Flying Foundation (IHFF), supported by increased contributions from Phillips 66 Aviation, announced the foundation’s largest themed scholarship opportunity to date. The scholarship initiative, named “Fueling Flight Through Harts of Might” launches August 2.

When this scholarship is awarded, IHFF will have awarded more than $100,000 in educational funding, training packages, pilot supplies and flight training equipment since 2017. Supported by industry leaders, donors and partners, Hart scholarships have gone to a total of 17 women of all ages.

Rachelle Spector, founder of I Hart Flying, said, “Phillips 66 is no stranger to our cause. They stepped up several years back to support Hart scholars, and this time advanced their financial investment to get more women in flight. We are so grateful for their loyalty.”

Lindsey Grant, Manager of Phillips 66 Aviation, said, “There’s no greater feeling than giving back, when two forces of the industry come together to drive deeper impact for the growth of aviation.”

I Hart Flying in-kind partnerships also contribute to the overall scholarship offerings. Partners include Boeing Business Jets, King Schools, Bose Aviation, Dassault Falcon Jet, Sheltair, ATP (formerly Flightdocs), AOPA, Titan Aviation Fuels, Method Seven, True North Legacy Logbooks, Wing Boss TF, and Jet Support Services, Inc.