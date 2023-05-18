ICON Publishes Flight Training Guide, Coffee Table Book

Icon Aircraft has entered the publishing business with a couple of books aimed at helping those millions of aviation dreamers to take the plunge into a lifelong vocation. The company, which builds the small amphibious A5 that is aimed at new pilots, said its conversations with numerous prospective customers inspired the literary effort. “These books are a direct extension of our company vision and of the ICON A5,” said Paul Nyhart, Director of Marketing at ICON. “They are written to help guide and inspire pilots – whether they’re learning to fly the A5 or something else – from their first discovery flight to their final checkride.

40 Hours is a how-to manual to help student pilots “take control” of their flight training. The company notes the minimum flight time to earn a private certificate is 40 hours but most take twice that long to reach the checkride. “40 Hours addresses how to avoid flight training from lingering on and becoming a burden when it should be an experience of a lifetime,” the company news release said. It’s available online, as an audiobook and on Amazon.

iCONIC Destinations is a coffee table book that shows the world that opens once that checkride is successfully completed. It features photos from owners, instructors and others in the places the little amphib has taken them and is available here .