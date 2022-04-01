Industry Round-up, April 1, 2022

AVweb’s news roundup uncovered reports on an upgraded Cessna featured at Sun ‘n Fun, a new frequency converter and newly available wireless chargers. It also found reports on the unveiling of new five digital instruments and two contracts for online pilot training. General aviation engine and avionics upgrades company Air Plains Services has announced that it will be showcasing its Cessna 182XP, N182AP, at the 2022 Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo next week. The aircraft is one of the Kansas-based company’s most extensive refurbishment projects and features a 300-HP XP engine upgrade.

True Blue Power has introduced a new 4,000-watt AC-to-AC frequency converter, which the company says is built specifically to withstand the harsh operating environment of the “Hell Hole” in large business jets, commercial and special mission aircraft. According to True Blue Power, the TFC4000 provides 15 percent more power than competing units. True Blue Power has also added a new series of FAA-certified wireless chargers. The TWC15 series are Qi compliant and provide up to 15 watts of power.

Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics unveiled five new 2-inch digital instruments at the annual AEA International Convention and Trade Show this week. Part of the company’s Flex product line, the new additions include a digital counter drum encoding altimeter, airspeed indicator, GPS clock, battery ACU and attitude indicator. All five instruments feature daylight-readable LCD graphics and a simple user interface.

Avsoft International has signed a long-term contract with FAA-approved 142 Flight Training Center FlyRight for Bombardier Dash 8 online pilot training. North Carolina-based FlyRight will be using Avsoft’s Dash 8 Q100 and Dash 8 Q300 aircraft systems courses as part its Dash 8 initial training program. Avsoft has also finalized a contract with Saudi Arabia-based airline Manasik Aviation for CRJ-900 online pilot training. Manasik will be using Avsoft’s CRJ-900 aircraft systems course and 21 of the company’s general subject courses for initial and recurrent pilot training.