Industry Round-up, April 10, 2020

This week, AVweb’s news roundup found reports on a promotion effort focused on supporting airshows, a PMA for new replacement airbox gaskets for single-engine Cessnas and an update for an online flight school directory. The RenegadeAV8R Radio Show has announced that it is expanding its efforts to promote airshows during the coronavirus pandemic. RenegadeAV8R is offering airshow performers, airshow events and aviation history organizations the opportunity to tell their stories on the radio show.

Kansas-based general aviation engine and avionics upgrade company Air Plains Services has received FAA Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) to manufacture new replacement airbox gaskets for a variety of Cessna single-engine piston aircraft. The gasket fits approximately 40 Cessna models and costs $31.25. Also expanding its offerings, Aviationfly.com has announced the addition of flight training academies in the Middle East to its platform. Aviationfly.com’s online directory provides flight school information including entry requirements, courses offered, training equipment and social media profiles.