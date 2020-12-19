Industry Round-up, December 18, 2020

This week, AVweb’s news roundup found reports on a new product for hydraulic systems, the launch of a new flight training program, an anniversary celebration and the acquisition of an aviation software company. Seals, thermoplastics, composites, and engineered components manufacturer Greene Tweed has introduced its new EPM 953 elastomer for phosphate ester hydraulic systems in aerospace applications. EPM 953 was developed to deliver improved elasticity at ultra-low-temperatures.

Flight school Piston2Jet has started a new Part 141-approved flight training program for aspiring test pilots. Piston2Jet’s Test Pilot Course is designed to cover “the basics of test pilot academics and how to design and conduct flight tests.” The school is based in Manassas, Virginia.

Aviation website GlobalAir.com recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Founded in 1995, the company provides a platform for announcements such as for aircraft for sale, aviation news and nationwide fuel prices. Finally, eTT Aviation announced that it has acquired the software assets of Eagle Cap Software. The company plans to integrate Eagle Cap’s flight planning and dispatch management software into eTT’s SkedFlex suite.