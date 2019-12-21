Industry Round-up, December 20, 2019

This week, AVweb’s news roundup found reports on a new partnership for a charter operation, a luxury edition VTOL, a top sales award for an aircraft distributor and an airline adopting a new training management system. Short-haul jet service provider JSX has announced that it will be partnering with Air Planning, a large group air charter brokerage company. The partnership is expected to expand the market for JSX’s Embraer EMB-135/45 regional jets. Also in partnership news, Transcend Air Corporation will be working with VIP aircraft interior design firm Huslig Collective to develop a luxury edition of Transcend’s Vy 400 VTOL aircraft. The Vy 400R luxury edition will feature custom interior appointments, specially configured seats and exclusive paint schemes.

LifeStyle Aviation has been named the top-selling Diamond Aircraft distributor in North America for 2019. The company, which has been in business for 12 years, was also the top-selling distributor in 2017 and 2018. Finally, European low-cost airline Wizz Air has selected Fox by Britannica Knowledge Systems as their new training management system. The Fox system can be used for tasks including planning and scheduling, resource management, grading and evaluations, qualification management and reporting and analytics.