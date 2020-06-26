Industry Round-up, June 26, 2020

This week, AVweb’s news roundup found reports on a new product from an aviation wall art company, a collaboration agreement for an aviation oxygen systems manufacturer and an ownership shift at a business aviation group. METARmaps.com has added a new product to its portfolio of functional aviation wall art. The METARmaps-USA 3-Panel shows VFR, MVFR, IFR and LIFR weather categories at almost 600 airports across the country in three framed panels measuring a combined 60 inches by 36 inches.

Aithre, a company offering health monitoring technology for pilots, and aviation oxygen systems designer and manufacturer Aerox Aviation Oxygen Systems have signed a collaboration agreement to integrate Aithre wireless monitoring technology into Aerox’s line of portable oxygen tanks. In addition, the agreement designates Aerox as an authorized Aithre distributor. Also making changes, business aviation company Desert Jet Holdings has announced that co-owner James McCool has acquired sole ownership of the operation. California-based Desert Jet is comprised of a group of aircraft management, charter, maintenance and FBO companies.