Industry Round-up, November 26, 2021

This week, AVweb’s news roundup uncovered reports on a pilot training industry networking event, an installation specialist approval for a general aviation upgrades company and plans to launch new commuter airline service. Over 50 pilot training industry personnel attended a networking event hosted by Dubai-based pilot training industry market intelligence platform and advisory firm AFM.aero and the Emirates Flight Training Academy. The half-day Pilot Training Industry Leadership Networking event was held during the second day of the Dubai Airshow.

General aviation engine and avionics upgrades company Air Plains Services has been approved as an installation specialist for SureFly electronic ignition modules. According to the company, SureFly is an FAA-certified electronic (solid state) magneto replacement that replaces one magneto. Hopscotch Air has announced plans to launch new commuter airline service to destinations in the northeastern U.S. next spring. Hopscotch says it will use “a new fleet of eight-seat turboprop aircraft” for the service and intends to add non-airport routes using Transcend Air’s Vy 400 vertical takeoff and landing aircraft once the vehicle enters service.