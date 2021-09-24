Industry Round-up, September 24, 2021

This week, AVweb’s news roundup uncovered reports on the first installation of a cabin entertainment system, a new opportunity for WINGS credit, the expansion of a pilot training organization, a distance learning contract for an airline and the release of an aviation courseware app. Global Aviation Technologies (GAT) has successfully installed the first Goji Geotainment cabin entertainment system. Goji Geotainment was designed as a drop-in replacement for Collins Aerospace Airshow 200, 400 and 4000 systems.

PlaneEnglish has announced that users of its Aviation Radio Simulator (ARSim) can now earn credit through the FAA’s WINGS safety program. The eligible course, ALC-710: Radio Communications at Non-towered Airports, is available for free through the ARSim app’s website. Also on the training front, U.K.-based pilot training organization Quadrant Pilot is expanding to the United Arab Emirates through a partnership with P7 Aviation. Together, the companies will offer courses for the Airbus A320, Boeing 737NG, Boeing 737 Classic and Boeing 747.

Airline and aviation industry distance learning provider CPaT Global has signed a contract with Brazilian airline startup Itapemirim Transportes Aereos. CPaT will provide aircraft systems courses, along with its general subjects library, for initial and recurrent training on the Airbus A320. CPaT also announced that it has released the Windows 10 application for its Access learning management system. The app will enable offline access to the company’s Instruct courseware portfolio on Windows 10.