Iranian President Believed Killed In Helicopter Crash

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is among at least four passengers who are thought to have been killed in the crash of Bell 212 helicopter in a mountainous area of the country. The crash occurred in rain and fog near the border with Azerbaijan in the northwest corner of the country. Also on board was Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and two senior Azerbaijani officials. The crash site has apparently been found, but rain and mud are complicating rescue and recovery efforts.

Raisi is the second in command of the Iranian government behind Ayatollah Ali Khamanei, who is the supreme leader and makes all the decisions on foreign policy and the country’s nuclear program. He said there would be no disruption to government operations, although Raisi was thought to be next in line for the supreme leader job. Iranian law says there has to be an election in 50 days to replace Raisi if it is confirmed he’s dead.