Jammed Elevators Cited In Houston MD-87 Overrun

The actuators that move the elevators of a privately operated MD-87 that crashed at Houston Executive Airport Oct. 19 were jammed in the trailing edge down position and that made it impossible for the aircraft to take off. The NTSB preliminary report says the elevator actuators were both bent enough that they prevented the elevators from fully responding to pilot control inputs. “Upon reaching rotation speed, the recorded elevator positions split, but neither moved to a trailing edge up position,” the report says. The aircraft ended up 1400 feet off the end of the runway after the rejected takeoff. All 23 occupants escaped and two were seriously injured. Most of the plane was consumed by a post-crash fire but the tail stayed intact.
The elevators on those types of aircraft are not directly connected to the control yoke. Rather, they are free hinged and moved up and down aerodynamically through the manipulation of small control tabs on the trailing edge. Therefore, there is no way to check the operation of the elevators during the preflight. The report doesn’t say how the actuators that connect the tabs to the elevators got bent but it does draw comparisons to the overrun of an MD-83 in Michigan in 2017. In that incident, the board concluded that the actuators were damaged by high winds while the aircraft was parked. The aircraft in the Houston mishap had reportedly been parked for 11 months and there has been plenty of wind in the Houston area in that time. All the components and recorders are being studied by investigators and the official cause of the crash won’t likely be released for a year or more.
When we (my airplane partner and I) were building our Glasair, after the control stick and its linkages were installed in the wing, I climbed onto the wing jig, and, like a little kid at one of those grocery store nickle machine aircraft rides, I sat in the “plane” making airplane noises and rocking the stick around, as if a fighter pilot.
“Clunk, clunk.” The stick jammed while pulling back into a high G maneuver.
I did what most pilots probably instinctively do in a situation like this in flight. I tried pulling back again, harder, only to have the elevators jam again.
They were not going to move.
It turns out that the (rather largish) cannon connector for our S-Tec autopilot was innocently lying under an elevator bellcrank. Being metal, it was not going to yield. Lesson learned.
While not the same as what happened here with the MD-87, I have ever since been paranoid about anything that could jam the elevators. (Or any control.) The smallest thing can do it.
The MD80 Series has a unique elevator control system, explained so well by Juan Browne on his YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTUPGUB8bKQ
The elevator itself is free hinged, and the pilot controls the elevator with control tabs, similar in function to trim tabs on small aircraft. The pilot has no direct control of the elevator, and there is no routine pre-flight check that is free. Only after reaching sufficient airspeed over the control tab would this be functional, even if the elevator would were not jammed. Elegant design, and makes the takeoff roll an act of faith.
What I am wondering is how come a design that has been in service since the 1960’s is now having difficulty with jammed elevators caused by excessive winds while parked?
Matt, I think this is a situation where the original commercial operators learned to maintain and operate the design safely. Now that the airframe is less common and parceled out to private operators, the safety culture that kept them operating is no longer.
Looks like this is a repeat of the March 8, 2017 MD-83 crash at Willow Run Airport, Ypsilanti, Michigan (AVweb covered it in some detail). Thinking that there needs to be a way to tell if the elevators are jammed on the preflight on the DC-9 series aircraft – right now there isn’t. The control yoke moves correctly because it’s just moving the trim tabs and the crew cannot tell if one or both of the elevators is jammed in position.
There is a limitation on the airplane prohibiting parking it in a tailwind of more than 50 MPH or knots, don’t remember which, but one wonders if the operators remember that bit of trivia.
As a contracted pilot arrives to fly a personally owned aircraft, I suppose the pilot would need a 30 foot ladder to preflight the elevator. Or maybe three ladders and two friends, depending on the counterweighting of the elevator design.