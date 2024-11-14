Japan Resumes V-22 Osprey Flights

Japan’s Self Defense Force (JSDF) has cleared its V-22 Osprey fleet to return to flight after determining pilot error was the cause of an October accident on Yonaguni Island.

The incident occurred during a joint exercise with U.S. military where the V-22 Osprey tilted and hit the ground as it was taking off, though no injuries were reported among the 16 on board.

JSDF attributed the accident to the pilots failure to activate crucial engine power settings before takeoff, distracted by last-minute changes including a schedule delay and an additional passenger. In addition, the investigation noted that poor aircraft control after an emergency landing caused the Osprey to become unstable, resulting in its left nacelle striking the ground.

AP reported that the incident was the first major crash since November 2023 when a U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command Osprey crashed off Japan's southern coast, resulting in eight fatalities. AP noted that the V-22 fleet had only resumed flight operations earlier this year, but its use remains controversial, especially in Okinawa, where residents have raised concerns about its safety record.