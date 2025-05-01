NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountSubmissions

JetBlue And United In Talks To Form Partnership

JetBlue Airways and United Airlines are reportedly in talks to form a strategic partnership focused on enhancing customer connectivity and frequent flyer benefits.

JetBlue Airways and United Airlines are reportedly in talks to form a new strategic partnership, according to three industry sources who spoke with Reuters.

The potential alliance is said to center on enhancing customer connectivity and integrating loyalty programs, enabling travelers to earn and redeem frequent flyer miles across both carriers.

Unlike JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance with American Airlines that fell through in 2023 due to concerns over competition, its rumored partnership with United does not plan to coordinate flight schedules or pricing.

Sources familiar with the matter caution that discussions remain ongoing and that final terms have yet to be agreed upon. During a recent earnings call, JetBlue President Marty St. George acknowledged that the airline is in negotiations with a larger domestic carrier and suggested that a formal announcement could come later this quarter. United, meanwhile, declined to comment, stating it does not “comment on industry speculation.”

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
