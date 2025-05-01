JetBlue And United In Talks To Form Partnership
JetBlue Airways and United Airlines are reportedly in talks to form a new strategic partnership, according to three industry sources who spoke with Reuters.
The potential alliance is said to center on enhancing customer connectivity and integrating loyalty programs, enabling travelers to earn and redeem frequent flyer miles across both carriers.
Unlike JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance with American Airlines that fell through in 2023 due to concerns over competition, its rumored partnership with United does not plan to coordinate flight schedules or pricing.
Sources familiar with the matter caution that discussions remain ongoing and that final terms have yet to be agreed upon. During a recent earnings call, JetBlue President Marty St. George acknowledged that the airline is in negotiations with a larger domestic carrier and suggested that a formal announcement could come later this quarter. United, meanwhile, declined to comment, stating it does not “comment on industry speculation.”