JetBlue And United In Talks To Form Partnership

JetBlue Airways and United Airlines are reportedly in talks to form a new strategic partnership, according to three industry sources who spoke with Reuters.

The potential alliance is said to center on enhancing customer connectivity and integrating loyalty programs, enabling travelers to earn and redeem frequent flyer miles across both carriers.

Unlike JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance with American Airlines that fell through in 2023 due to concerns over competition, its rumored partnership with United does not plan to coordinate flight schedules or pricing.