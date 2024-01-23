Ten Dead In Jetstream Crash In Northwest Territories (Updated)

Ten people died and the sole survivor has severe burns in the crash of a 19-seat BAE Jetstream in northern Canada. The 19-seat BAE Jetstream operated by Northwestern Air Lease went down shortly after takeoff from Fort Smith in the southeastern part of the Northwest Territories. The local hospital initiated a mass casualty response but stood down when details of the tragedy became know. There were nine passengers and two crew aboard. It wasn’t immediately known whether the survivor was a pilot or a passenger. Military search and rescue personnel parachuted to the crash site on Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, three people are confirmed dead and four were seriously injured in a helicopter skiing accident Monday.

The three dead were ski tourists fom Italy. They were on a Northern Escape Heli-Skiing Agusta Koala helicopter when it went down near Terrace in northwestern British Columbia. The helicopter was owned by Kelowna, B.C.-based Skyline helicopters. Italian media is reporting Jacob Oberrauch, the CEO of the Sportler Group, an Italian outdoor clothing company. His brother Heiner Junior Oberrauch was killed. No other identities have been released.