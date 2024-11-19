Microsoft Flight Sim Now Offers Joby eVTOL Option

Microsoft Flight Simulator “pilots” can now take the controls of a Joby Aviation electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi. The Santa Cruz, California-based eVTOL developer announced today its six-motor aircraft’s profile will be included in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

According to the company, Flight Sim players will be able to virtually “fly” the eVTOL between helipads and airports around the world, including routes between JFK Airport in New York to downtown Manhattan—a route where Joby completed real-world piloted flights last year.

With the simulation, keyboard pilots will be able to transition from vertical (takeoff) flight to wingborne cruise flight using “unified flight controls” similar to the transition capability found on vertical-lift military aircraft such as the F-35B Joint Strike Fighter.