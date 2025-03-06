Judge Defers CEH/G100UL Ruling

A judge will issue a final ruling no earlier than two week from now on a California environmental group's bid to force the replacement of 100LL with GAMI's G100UL at 17 FBOs. Superior Court Judge Somnath Raj Chatterjee said he wants to review the transcript of arguments heard in Alameda on Wednesday before making a final decision. He will determine whether to enforce a 10-year-old consent agreement between the Center for Environmental Health and the FBOs that settled a lawsuit over the use of leaded avgas at the FBOs. The FBOs, along with four fuel distributors, who also signed the agreement, are compelled to stop selling 100LL as soon as a "commercially viable" alternative with lower lead content is ready. CEH argues that's G100UL, which is now sold at two California airport.