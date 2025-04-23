Las Vegas International Identified as a Mixed-Traffic ‘Hotspot’

Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) is close by popular helicopter tour attractions such as the Hoover Dam, Lake Meade, and the Vegas Strip. Credit: Wikimedia

As part of the fallout from the tragic Reagan Washington National Airport midair collision between a regional jet and a military helicopter, the FAA launched a review of other airport “hotspots” where mixed traffic can create undue hazards in congested airspace. One such hotspot was identified at Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (KLAS) in Nevada. With the famous Las Vegas strip, nearby Lake Meade, and Hoover Dam all located close together, aerial tours of Las Vegas are a popular attraction.

To date, tour helicopters have been simply instructed to avoid approach and departure corridors to and from KLAS. And air traffic controllers were not mandated to issue traffic advisories to either the helicopters or departing or arriving aircraft at KLAS. Also, the fixed-wing approach and departure corridors were not specifically defined by lateral or vertical measurements.