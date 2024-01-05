Las Vegas Airport Urges Caution After Aircraft Theft And Joy Ride

North Las Vegas Airport (KVGT) management has advised pilots and tenants to take precautions after several aircraft on the field were burglarized and one was stolen on Dec. 30. Police said the suspect, Damian Zukaitis, 40, who apparently held a student pilot certificate dated June 29, 2018, allegedly stole a 2020 Kitfox from the airport and flew it 100 miles before landing in a field next to Barstow-Daggett Airport (KDAG) in California, according to a Fox News report.

The plane was reportedly found with beer bottles, cans, and marijuana in the cockpit. Additionally, the owner of the Kitfox told a local news station a binder with instructions for landing at an airport in Corona, California, was also recovered. Following the incident, the airport management urged pilots and airport tenants to properly secure their aircraft and lock hangar doors.

“The safety and security of our tenants, pilots and passengers is always a top priority and we consistently review procedures and practices,” according to an airport statement to local news station, FOX5 Las Vegas. “We work closely with the North Las Vegas Police Department who provide law enforcement at the airport. Additionally, we have a contracted private security company that patrols after hours.”

According to FOX5, law enforcement is still investigating a motive. Police say Zukaitis faces charges related to both the possession of a stolen aircraft and transporting stolen property across state lines.