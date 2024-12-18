Drone Fears Causing Binge Of Laser Strikes On Aircraft

One apparent consequence of the drone scare in the Northeast is a troubling uptick in reports of laser strikes on aircraft. Authorities believe observers on the ground are pointing pocket lasers at what they suspect are rogue drones. But in all but a few cases to date, suspected drones have been shown to actually be crewed aircraft, highly vulnerable to laser beams that can temporarily blind pilots, and sometimes cause permanent eye damage.

ABC News reports that pilots flying over New Jersey reported 59 laser incidents between December 1 and December 16. That compares with just 16 such reports in the same time frame last year; a 269% increase. There were even fewer laser reports in the previous two years, according to FAA data.

The FBI in Newark, joined by the New Jersey State Police, issued a video message on Monday, saying that there has been a ramp-up of aircraft crews "being hit in the eyes with lasers because people on the ground think they see an Unmanned Aircraft System." Nelson Delgado, FBI Newark Acting Special Agent in Charge added, "We're also concerned people will take matters into their own hands and fire a weapon at an aircraft. Not only is this act against the law, but it poses an incredible danger to the pilots and passengers on those aircraft."