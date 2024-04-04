The Marines have trained their last two AV-8 Harrier II pilots as the Corps begins the final phaseout of the VTOL jet. “The significance of the last replacement pilot training flight in the Harrier community is that it is the beginning of the end for us as a community,” said Capt. Joshua Corbett, who with Capt. Sven Jorgensen who flew their final training flights at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, last Friday.
“The Harrier, more than many aircraft that I have come across, elicits an emotional response. For members of the public, members of the aviation community, members of the Marine community, and especially members of the Harrier pilot community, it’s bittersweet. All good things have to come to an end, and it’s our turn soon, but not yet.”
The Harrier, an adaptation of the British airplane of the same name, will be replaced by the F-35B, which has a vertical thrust fan midships and pivoting tail nozzle to aid with extremely short takeoffs and allow vertical landings. The transition will be complete in September of 2026. The Harrier has been in service for 40 years and is known for its ruggedness and versatility. Most recently it has been credited with numerous drone kills in the Red Sea while protecting merchant shipping from Houthi rebel attacks.
The introductory image displayed on the accompanying video is nothing but a fake clickbait image.
Agree, I don’t know what that is doing there. It is not a screenshot from the video and nothing that ever happened in real life.
If they are being phased out does that mean I will be able to buy one on the open market soon?
When I was taking flying lessons in ’79 there was one in the shop at the local FBO for months being repaired after a hard landing that I witnessed. It was demonstrating a hover at about 50′ in an air show and the alcohol injection (so I heard) failed and it couldn’t maintain thrust. It just sank in a level attitude and hit hard. The pilot wasn’t injured and the aircraft looked fine but it required months of repairs.
I’ll bet the “alcohol injection” for the pilot worked just fine that evening!
thanks for making me chuckle!
Replies with a deep Austrian accent – “No Problemo!”
Bacardi drip with schnapps ringers, stat!
Speaking for myself as a Puerto Rican I prefer Don Q. Also, NO MINT schnapps! (Hate the stuff).
As a former Harrier Pilot I would like to make a few corrections. The Harrier came into service
I was one of a fortunate handful of Navy Tailhook pilots that flew the AV-8A with the Marines in the early 70’s after Vietnam. Those were exciting times in a new concept that unfortunately some didn’t survive. Actually the alcohol injection was “only for the pilot”…the Harrier used “water” injection to cool the engine at max operating “short lift” conditions but was limited to about 90 seconds of water. That meant when the water ran out in a hover you were going to land due to loss of thrust. There are many airshow pilot stories of close calls at high density altitude, high ambient temperature show-sites. Actually, the Harrier was built to sustain a pretty firm drop from a hover as long as the landing was wings level.
Thanks for that info!
at MCAS Beaufort, SC with VMA-513 flying the AV-8A in April of 1971. I was the Safety Officer in VMA-513 when the mishap mentioned above occured. The Harrier does not have alcohol injection, but water injection. It was the water pump that failed.
Don’t know what happened to the first part of my comment. I was a Harrier pilot for my last 11 years in the Marine Corps. The Harrier came into service at…