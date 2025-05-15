Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Revive Civil Supersonic Flight

On Wednesday lawmakers introduced the Supersonic Aviation Modernization (SAM) Act—a new bill to overturn the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA’s) 52-year ban of civil supersonic flight over U.S. land.

Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) and Aviation Subcommittee Chair Troy Nehls (R-TX) introduced the bipartisan legislation, which calls on the FAA to update or issue new regulations within one year, allowing civil aircraft to exceed Mach 1 speeds—so long as the sonic boom does not reach the ground.

Lawmakers argue that the current restriction, first enacted in 1973, is outdated and stifles innovation in the aerospace industry. The SAM Act would open the door to next-generation aviation by enabling quiet supersonic flight while maintaining safety and noise standards.

“Our nation’s laws and regulations should encourage these innovations and uplift companies that are leading in industries, including the aviation industry, said Congressman Nehls. “My legislation cuts regulatory red tape without minimizing safety, and incentivizes further innovation in the aviation industry, helping America remain competitive and the envy of the world.”

The bill has received strong backing from industry leaders, including Boom Supersonic and the National Business Aviation Association. In January, Boom made headlines when its XB-1 demonstrator became the first privately developed civil aircraft to break the sound barrier over the continental U.S.