Lawmakers Push For Airport TFR Relief
Lawmakers are urging the FAA to compensate airports for revenue losses caused by Temporary Flight Restrictions during President Trump’s visits.
Lawmakers from New Jersey and Florida are pushing for financial relief for airports facing revenue losses due to Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) imposed during President Donald Trump’s visits.
In a letter to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau, Congressman Tom Kean, Jr. (NJ-7) and Representative Lois Frankel (FL-22) urged the agency to allocate existing congressional funds to compensate affected airports.
“When the President is at his residences in our districts, TFRs are put in place for his safety, effectively shutting down general aviation airports in our districts, including Lantana Airport, Somerset Airport, and Solberg-Hunterdon Airport,” the letter said. “These closures severely disrupt operations and result in millions in lost revenue for the small businesses that operate out of these airports and employ hundreds of people.”
According to the Patch, Congress has allocated $3.5 million annually to compensate businesses impacted by TFRs, but funding applications cannot proceed until the FAA opens a Notice of Funding Opportunity. Both lawmakers emphasized that while national security is essential, the burden of these restrictions should fall on the federal government—not local airports and businesses.