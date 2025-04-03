Lawmakers Push For Airport TFR Relief

Lawmakers from New Jersey and Florida are pushing for financial relief for airports facing revenue losses due to Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) imposed during President Donald Trump’s visits.

In a letter to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau, Congressman Tom Kean, Jr. (NJ-7) and Representative Lois Frankel (FL-22) urged the agency to allocate existing congressional funds to compensate affected airports.

“When the President is at his residences in our districts, TFRs are put in place for his safety, effectively shutting down general aviation airports in our districts, including Lantana Airport, Somerset Airport, and Solberg-Hunterdon Airport,” the letter said. “These closures severely disrupt operations and result in millions in lost revenue for the small businesses that operate out of these airports and employ hundreds of people.”