Hartzell Introduces New Light-Weight Prop for Rotax 916

Hartzell Propeller announced today (February 25) its new Falcon composite-propeller series. The Falcon series kicks off with the Kestrel, a light-weight, constant-speed propeller designed specifically for aircraft powered by the Rotax 916 engine. Piqua, Ohio-based Hartzell said the Kestrel has received ASTM approval and FAA certification is expected later this year. The launch application for the Kestrel is the CubCrafters Carbon Cub UL.

Hartzell worked directly with both CubCrafters and Rotax to design the Kestrel for optimum performance, efficiency, and durability. It is the lightest propeller available for the Carbon Cub UL, according to the announcement, weighing in at 19.6 pounds – 10 pounds less than any other option for the airplane. The three-blade Kestrel measures 76-inches.