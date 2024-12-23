Lilium Ceases Operations

Advanced Air Mobility pioneer Lilium has ceased operations and laid off almost all its more than 1,000 employees after failing to raise the capital it needed to continue. The German company, which stunned the aviation industry 11 years ago with its electric multi-rotor design and audacious plan to introduce short hop inner-city-to-inner-city service, raised more than a billion dollars in private investment before going public in 2021. It only attracted two orders for at total of 320 aircraft.