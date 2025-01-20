Little Drone, Big Damage

Photos of the internal damage caused by a drone strike on the wing of a CL-415 waterbomber in California 10 days ago show that even tiny drones pack a punch. The drone, pieces of which were recovered from inside the wing, has been identified as weighing less than half a pound. The impact over Pacific Palisades bent the front of a rib and a horizontal leading edge member, and the water-scooping amphib required significant repairs.