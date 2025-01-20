Little Drone, Big Damage
Drone that bent this wing weighed less than half a pound.
Photos of the internal damage caused by a drone strike on the wing of a CL-415 waterbomber in California 10 days ago show that even tiny drones pack a punch. The drone, pieces of which were recovered from inside the wing, has been identified as weighing less than half a pound. The impact over Pacific Palisades bent the front of a rib and a horizontal leading edge member, and the water-scooping amphib required significant repairs.
The plane returned to service Jan. 14 and is among dozens that continue to battle the various blazes that continue to burn. High Santa Ana winds have returned to the area and new fires were reported on Monday. At least 27 people have died, 14,000 buildings have been destroyed and 60 square miles charred so far.
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
