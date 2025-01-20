NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Little Drone, Big Damage

Drone that bent this wing weighed less than half a pound.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Alberta Wildland Firefighters/Facebook

Photos of the internal damage caused by a drone strike on the wing of a CL-415 waterbomber in California 10 days ago show that even tiny drones pack a punch. The drone, pieces of which were recovered from inside the wing, has been identified as weighing less than half a pound. The impact over Pacific Palisades bent the front of a rib and a horizontal leading edge member, and the water-scooping amphib required significant repairs.

The plane returned to service Jan. 14 and is among dozens that continue to battle the various blazes that continue to burn. High Santa Ana winds have returned to the area and new fires were reported on Monday. At least 27 people have died, 14,000 buildings have been destroyed and 60 square miles charred so far.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Nehls Takes the Left Seat of House Aviation Subcommittee
Aviation NewsNehls Takes the Left Seat of House Aviation SubcommitteeMark Phelps
Cirrus Relaunches ‘Approach’ Learning Application
Aviation NewsCirrus Relaunches ‘Approach’ Learning ApplicationMark Phelps
Korean Airport Exec Dead Of Suicide After Jeju Air Crash
Aviation NewsKorean Airport Exec Dead Of Suicide After Jeju Air CrashMark Phelps
Presidential Transition’s Big Changes Could Impact Aviation
Aviation NewsPresidential Transition’s Big Changes Could Impact AviationMark Phelps
Lead Lawsuit Targets Expect $10,000 Legal Bill, Launch GoFundMe
Aviation NewsLead Lawsuit Targets Expect $10,000 Legal Bill, Launch GoFundMeRuss Niles
Ukraine Drones Strike Russian Aircraft Factory
Aviation NewsUkraine Drones Strike Russian Aircraft FactoryMark Phelps