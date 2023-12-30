Loose Bolt Prompts MAX Inspections

Boeing is urging airlines to inspect 737 MAX jets for a possible loose bolt in the rudder control system, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday.

In coordination with the agency, Boeing issued a Muti-Operator Message (MOM), targeted to operators of newer single-aisle aircraft, prompted by the discovery of a missing nut on a bolt during routine maintenance by an international operator. Additionally, an undelivered aircraft was also found with a nut that was not properly tightened.

In a press release issued Thursday, the FAA asked operators to review their Safety Management Systems to determine if they have previously identified any instances of loose hardware. The agency said inspections should take two hours.

According to a CNN report, Boeing confirmed the repair of the aircraft with the missing bolt but emphasized the need to inspect all 1,370 737 Max aircraft currently in service for similar issues. So far, no in service incidents have been caused due to the condition.

The FAA will consider further action based on any new findings regarding any loose or missing hardware.