Louisiana-Based Company To Market EMS Kits for Bell 505s

Bell Textron has announced an agreement under which engineering firm Arrow Aviation will market Helifab’s Emergency Medical Kits for the Bell 505 light single. Arrow simultaneously announced it signed a purchase agreement for its fourth Bell 505.

In collocated facilities in Broussard, Louisiana, Helifab and Arrow work together to develop new Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and FAA-approved products.

“The Helifab Emergency Medical Kit expands the Bell 505’s versatility by offering customers an optimal EMS platform capable of efficiently transferring patients with the necessary healthcare equipment onboard,” said Mark Evans, project manager for Helifab/ Arrow Aviation and on-staff FAA Designated Airworthiness Representative (DAR). Evans and Designated Engineering Representative Kevin Aubin provide “an efficient FAA product approval process for development and certification of new product designs or improvements to existing systems,” said Bell.

“As the world’s most advanced light-single platform, the Bell 505 is capable of completing critical EMS missions at a low cost,” said Jay Ortiz, Bell vice president of Commercial Business, Americas. The light single features a flat floor, 125-knot cruise speed and a useful load of 1,500 pounds. It features Garmin G1000H NXi avionics and is powered by a dual-channel FADEC-controlled Turbomeca Arrius 2R engine.