Lower Cost Piper Rudder Fix In The Works

The Short Wing Piper Club is proposing an alternative method of compliance (AMOC) that would blunt much of the cost and inconvenience posed by a sweeping airworthiness directive set by the FAA last week. The AD, which mandates replacement of the rudders with posts made of , covers almost all 31,000 high wing Pipers produced up until the 1960s but the final number affected will be much lower because of fleet attrition and retrofits already completed. Nevertheless, the final tally will be in the thousands and will cost operators thousands of dollars as written. The club says its AMOC can reduce the cash outlay and potential downtime that would result from a massive backlog of orders for new rudders. What follows is the club's own description of the AMOC.

"What we are proposing is to run a reamer up the rudder post. That will removed any weld penetration and corrosion inside the tube. Then we will insert a centerless ground 4130N tube all the way up from the bottom to the top affectively doubling the wall thickness. It will be coated with a corrosion prevention compound when installed. If it is a tail dragger, reinstall the tailwheel steering arm and reinstall the rudder. If it is a tricycle gear, a plug will be installed and retained with a screw. Then reinstall the rudder. If approved the SWPC would make kits available to accomplish this task."