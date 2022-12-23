Lufthansa Aviation Training Takes Another Seven Diamond DA42-IVs

Last week, Lufthansa Aviation Training (LAT) division European Flight Academy signed a purchase agreement at Diamond Aircraft’s headquarters in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, for another seven DA42-VI multi-engine trainers plus three DA42 FNPT II simulators. Upon delivery of the new aircraft, scheduled to be completed in 2024, LAT’s fleet of Diamond trainers will total 24, consisting of 14 DA42s and 10 DA40s. The new Diamond simulators will bring LAT’s total to four of the advanced training devices.

Powered by a pair of 168-HP Austro AE300 engines, which burn jet-A fuel, the DA42-VI is the newest version of Diamond’s light piston twin. Diamond has delivered more than 1,100 all-composite DA42’s, “outselling all other certified piston twins combined,” according to the company. Avionics include Garmin’s G1000 NXi suite with a three-axis Automatic Flight Control System and optional electric air conditioning.

The flight simulation devices, described as exact replicas of the real Diamond aircraft, are built with authentic parts, real avionics, high-end visuals and OEM flight dynamic models. Pilot candidates will learn in the training devices with an authentic Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite and standby instruments.

LAT managing director Matthias Spohr said, “As a leading flight training provider, this step is not only a further investment in an efficient aircraft fleet and leading-edge training equipment, but ultimately also in the next generation of top-trained pilots of the Lufthansa Group.”

Jane Wang, Diamond Aircraft Austria sales director, added, “The DA42-VI is an excellent multi-engine training platform, popular at many leading flight schools all over the world, that burns up to 50 percent less fuel than conventional avgas-powered aircraft.”